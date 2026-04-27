Russia honors North Korean troops for role in Ukraine war, signals deepening ties

0

Russia honors North Korean troops for role in Ukraine war, signals deepening ties

Russia has awarded medals of honor to North Korean soldiers who reportedly took part in operations linked to the Ukraine war.



The move highlights strengthening military ties between Moscow and Pyongyang amid ongoing conflict.



Officials framed the recognition as a sign of solidarity and cooperation between the two nations.



The development is likely to draw increased scrutiny over expanding international involvement in the war.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here