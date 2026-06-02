Russia Launches Major Overnight Strikes Across Ukraine



Russia carried out a large-scale wave of strikes across multiple regions of Ukraine overnight, with reports indicating at least nine people killed and dozens more injured.





The attacks come after Moscow vowed retaliation for a Ukrainian strike on a student dormitory in the Luhansk region and issued warnings for foreign nationals in Kyiv to leave the city.





The latest escalation has raised concerns that the conflict may be entering another intense phase as both sides continue to exchange long-range attacks.



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