Russia Launches Missile Strike On Kyiv



Russia has launched a missile attack targeting Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, as air raid alerts sounded across the city.





Ukrainian air defense systems were activated in response, with explosions reported in and around the capital. The full extent of the damage and any casualties remains unclear.





The strike comes amid a broader escalation in hostilities as Russia continues its retaliatory campaign following recent Ukrainian attacks deep inside Russian-controlled territory.