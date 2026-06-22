Russia launches overnight strikes across Ukraine, civilian areas hit



Russian forces carried out another large-scale overnight aerial assault across Ukraine, launching 88 long-range drones along with guided missiles against multiple targets across the country.





According to the Ukrainian Air Force, air defense units intercepted 79 of the incoming drones. However, several projectiles penetrated defenses and struck civilian areas, causing additional casualties and damage.





In the northeastern city of Sumy, Russian drones reportedly hit residential buildings, damaging homes and surrounding civilian infrastructure.





In the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, drone strikes were reported late at night, with local authorities assessing the extent of the destruction.





The latest wave of attacks highlights the continuing intensity of long-range strikes by both sides as the conflict enters another period of heightened escalation.