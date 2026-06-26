Russia unleashes major retaliatory strike with 7 Iskander missiles and 189 drones



Russia launched a major retaliatory attack against Ukraine, firing seven Iskander-M tactical ballistic missiles alongside 189 drones of various types in one of Moscow’s largest recent aerial assaults.





The strike came shortly after Russia was targeted by more than 600 Ukrainian drones, with Moscow appearing to respond rapidly with a large-scale wave of missile and drone attacks.





Ukrainian air defenses reportedly intercepted three of the incoming missiles and destroyed 174 drones. However, four missiles and at least 11 drones are said to have penetrated defenses, striking targets at 12 locations across the country.





A major industrial site in Kremenchuk was reportedly hit, triggering powerful explosions and causing partial power outages in parts of the city. In Kyiv, warehouse facilities caught fire following the attack.





Civilian casualties were also reported in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, where people were killed and injured as the conflict continues to intensify across multiple regions.