Russian analyst warns Crimea’s air defenses have been severely weakened



Prominent Moscow-based defense analyst Ruslan Pukhov has acknowledged that Russia’s ability to protect Crimea is facing growing challenges as Ukrainian long-range strikes continue to intensify





According to Pukhov, Ukraine has significantly degraded Russian air defense capabilities on the peninsula through sustained attacks, making it increasingly difficult for Moscow to prevent further strikes against critical infrastructure.





He argued that once air defense systems were weakened, Ukrainian forces were able to expand their campaign to target logistics hubs, fuel depots, and energy facilities—assets considered vital for sustaining both military operations and civilian life in Crimea.





Pukhov further warned that Russia currently has limited effective options to prevent Ukraine from further isolating the peninsula if attacks on transport and supply networks continue.





The assessment reflects growing concerns among Russian military observers that Crimea, a key strategic hub for Moscow in the Black Sea, is becoming increasingly vulnerable to deep-strike operations as the conflict evolves.