Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov rejects European peace terms, accuses West of seeking to sustain Ukraine conflict

Lavrov rejects European peace terms, accuses West of seeking to sustain Ukraine conflict…



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has dismissed the conditions proposed by European nations for ending the war in Ukraine, arguing that they are designed to preserve the government of Volodymyr Zelenskyy rather than achieve a lasting peace.





Lavrov said Russia cannot continue meaningful negotiations with Europe, claiming Europe can’t be a “third-party observer” or mediator because of its military support for Ukraine. He accused European leaders of using negotiations as cover for “geopolitical expansion” and preparing for a future attack against Russia.





Lavrov argued Europe’s “real goal is to preserve the Zelensky regime as a springboard against Russia”. In multiple statements, he said Europeans are “wrong to assume that Russia is losing the war and that they can issue ultimatums to Moscow”.





Lavrov said Russia is committed to U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposals to end the war. He’s “eager to hear from Trump’s envoys how peace agreements based on U.S. proposals would be implemented”, specifically mentioning envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.