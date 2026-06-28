Russian Officer Arrested After Threatening Putin’s Regime



Russian military veteran Alexander Lunin, who recently issued an extraordinary public challenge to Vladimir Putin and warned of a possible military revolt, has reportedly been placed under administrative arrest for 11 days. According to statements made by his wife on social media, Russian security forces also searched the family’s home, confiscating computers, digital storage devices, and other personal belongings.





Lunin attracted international attention after publishing a viral video in which he demanded a live televised meeting with Putin. In the address, he claimed that thousands of Russian soldiers had been abused, tortured, or punished for refusing what he described as “suicidal” combat orders or for resisting corruption within the military. He warned that if his appeal was ignored, “the army will turn its weapons against the Kremlin,” one of the most direct public threats made against Putin’s government by a Russian war veteran since the Wagner rebellion in 2023.





The Kremlin acknowledged the existence of the video but dismissed its language as “strange” before authorities moved against Lunin. Within days, security officers searched his home, and reports emerged that he had been detained for 11 days under administrative charges.





Speaking publicly against Russia’s military leadership—or challenging the Kremlin’s narrative about the war in Ukraine—carries significant personal risk. Since the full-scale invasion began in 2022, numerous critics, journalists, activists, and military figures have faced prosecution, imprisonment, or other forms of repression under laws restricting criticism of the armed forces.





Why Lunin chose to confront Putin so openly remains the subject of intense debate. Some analysts believe he acted independently out of frustration with conditions inside the Russian military, while others question whether his statements reflected broader dissatisfaction among serving officers and security personnel. At present, there is no independent evidence confirming that he represented any organized movement within the armed forces.





Whether Lunin’s current detention is only the beginning of more serious criminal proceedings remains uncertain. Given Russia’s record of prosecuting outspoken critics of the government and the military, many observers are closely watching what happens next.