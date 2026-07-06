Russian overnight missile and drone strikes hit Kyiv, at least 9 killed



Russia launched another large-scale overnight attack on Kyiv, firing ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and multiple waves of drones, causing significant damage across several districts of the Ukrainian capital.





Residential buildings were heavily damaged in Podilskyi district, while powerful explosions struck high-rise apartment buildings in Darnytskyi district.





According to Kyiv military authorities, at least 9 people have been confirmed dead and more than 46 others injured, including children. Emergency crews are continuing search and rescue operations as people are believed to remain trapped beneath the rubble between the seventh and ninth floors of a damaged residential building.