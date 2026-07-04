Russian President Vladimir Putin Orders Continued Large-Scale Missile and Drone Strikes on Ukraine





Russian President Vladimir Putin, wearing full military uniform during a visit to a frontline military headquarters, announced on July 3 that Russia will continue conducting large-scale missile and drone strikes against Ukraine.





Putin said the operations are primarily aimed at Ukraine’s military infrastructure and defense-industrial facilities, and ordered Russian forces to immediately maintain the campaign.





He also emphasized the need to expand Russia’s “security buffer zone” along the border, arguing that the measure is necessary in response to repeated Ukrainian drone attacks targeting Russian territory.