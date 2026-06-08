Russian Shahed Drone Strikes Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility Near Chernobyl



A Russian Shahed (Geran-2) drone reportedly struck a reception building at Ukraine’s Centralised Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility near Chernobyl at approximately 02:00 local time on June 7.





The facility, located about 15 kilometers from the site of the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, sustained significant structural damage following the impact. The strike also triggered a fire covering roughly 40 square meters before emergency crews successfully brought the blaze under control.





Ukrainian authorities and nuclear officials confirmed that no spent nuclear fuel containers were present inside the affected building at the time of the attack. As a result, the main storage infrastructure was not compromised and radiation levels in the area remain within normal limits, with no signs of radioactive leakage.





President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack, describing it as a deliberate act of “nuclear intimidation” and accusing Moscow of targeting highly sensitive nuclear infrastructure during an escalating phase of the war.





The incident is expected to intensify international concerns over the security of nuclear-related facilities in Ukraine as drone and missile attacks continue across the region.