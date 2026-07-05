Russian Warplanes Drop Guided Bombs on Residential Area in Ukraine’s Sumy Region



While diplomatic efforts continue to gain momentum, fighting on the battlefield has not stopped. Ukrainian authorities said that Russian warplanes carried out an airstrike using guided aerial bombs (Guided Bombs/KABs) on a residential area in Ukraine’s Sumy region on Saturday afternoon.





According to Ukrainian officials, the guided bombs struck a populated community, with emergency services and rescue teams responding to the scene.





The latest attack highlights the continued use of guided aerial bombs by Russian forces against frontline and border regions as combat operations continue despite ongoing diplomatic contacts.