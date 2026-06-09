🛰️ Russia’s attempt to build its own Starlink is already falling apart. One satellite has already burned up





Russia’s Rassvet satellite constellation, promoted by the Kremlin as a domestic alternative to Starlink, has suffered its first major setback, according to BFM.





One of the 16 satellites launched in March failed to reach its operational orbit and burned up in the atmosphere less than three months after launch.





The project is supposed to provide Russia with its own satellite internet network following problems accessing Starlink. So far, however, the system looks rather unimpressive compared to Starlink, whose constellation already includes more than 9,000 satellites.