Russia’s Fuel Crisis Deepens as Supply Strains Spread Across the Country



Russia is facing growing pressure from a worsening domestic fuel shortage, with the situation becoming increasingly visible across multiple regions as long queues at fuel stations and emergency restrictions begin to emerge.





According to recent official statements, President Vladimir Putin acknowledged for the first time in late June that Russia is experiencing a fuel deficit, while maintaining that the situation remains under control.





Energy analysts estimate that repeated attacks on refineries and fuel infrastructure have reduced Russia’s refining capacity by approximately 25–33%, leading to a reported 17% decline in domestic gasoline production and tightening fuel supplies nationwide.





Authorities have introduced fuel rationing measures in several regions, with restrictions becoming particularly severe in Crimea, where emergency measures have reportedly prioritized fuel for the military, emergency services, and government operations. Long queues have also been reported at fuel stations in other parts of Russia.





The shortage is also beginning to affect the agricultural sector as the country enters its harvest season, raising concerns over diesel availability for farming equipment and food production.





To stabilize domestic supplies, the Russian government has temporarily relaxed fuel quality regulations, allowing refineries to produce higher-sulfur fuel through the end of the year. Reports also indicate that Russia has increasingly turned to imported refined gasoline to supplement domestic demand despite traditionally being one of the world’s largest energy exporters.