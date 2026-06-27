SA Government Insists Tuesday Is a Normal Working Day Ahead of planned Nationwide Protests.

The South African government has made it clear that the nationwide protests scheduled for Tuesday, 30 June, will not be treated as a public holiday or forced shutdown, urging businesses and services to operate as usual.

Groups campaigning against illegal immigration are set to take part, intensifying demands for the deportation of undocumented foreign nationals back to their countries of origin.

Meanwhile, Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration Chairperson Mamoloko Kubayi has issued a stern warning, stating that anyone involved in violence or criminal acts during the demonstrations will be dealt with firmly under the law.