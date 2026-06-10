SA mother accused of poisoning and k!lling her 2 children

A 27-year-old South African woman, briefly appeared in court on charges of m8rdering her two young children after reportedly administering a poisonous substance to them at their family home.

Ntanganedzeni Siphugu made a brief appearance before the Tshilwavhusiku Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where she has been charged with two counts of murder following the d3aths of her children, aged six and nine.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi, the alleged incident occurred on June 1, 2026, at Madabani Village in Limpopo.

Malabi said prosecutors allege that Siphugu gave the two children a poisonous substance, resulting in both children becoming seriously ill.

She said the children fell ill the day after the alleged poisoning.

One of the children was rushed to a nearby clinic for medical treatment but was certified d3ad upon arrival.

Family members later returned home from the clinic only to discover that the second child had also d!ed.

The d3aths prompted a police investigation, which ultimately led to Siphugu’s arrest.

Authorities subsequently charged her with two counts of m8rder.

The case was brought before the Tshilwavhusiku Magistrate’s Court, where proceedings were postponed to June 12, 2026, to allow for a formal bail application.

Meanwhile, Siphugu remains in custody pending the outcome of those proceedings.