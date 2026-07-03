SA MP Demands Payment from Britain and Netherlands for Slavery and Apartheid Harms

MP Demands Payment from Britain and Netherlands for Slavery and Apartheid Harms



MK Party MP Zwelakhe Mthethwa has asked the government to formally demand financial reparations and compensation from Britain and the Netherlands for the damage caused by slavery, colonialism, and apartheid including the killing of indigenous leaders, destruction of heritage, and plunder of mineral resources.





In Parliament, he pressed Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola for specific payment dates. Lamola replied that no formal talks or timelines exist, but South Africa supports the African Union’s broader reparations campaign through international forums.





President Cyril Ramaphosa agrees that former colonial powers must acknowledge past wrongs and take concrete action. The Netherlands has apologized and offered to return some stolen artifacts, but no country has agreed to pay financial reparations to South Africa.

Mthethwa wants African parliaments to build stronger legal and diplomatic tools to push for compensation and justice.