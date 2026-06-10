Sakwiba Sikota lambasts ECZ for displaying high levels of artificial incompetence(AI)

Saki lambasts ECZ for displaying high levels of incompetence



By Angela Moonga



Tonse-Pamodzi-Woza Alliance chairperson Sakwiba Sikota says for the first time in Zambia people are seeing unprecedented levels of “artificial incompetence (AI) on the part of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ)





In a press statement, Sikota charged that ECZ is displaying very high and amazing “AI skills.”



“ECZ is highly computerized and have even recently brought in digital experts to help with our elections. We have heard that they have even brought in gadgets to help transmit results from polling stations to central collation centre. We therefore do not expect any incompetence on the part of ECZ,” Sikota stated.

“Incompetence is registering a party and not updating the register of political party symbols. Incompetence is telling independent candidates that they will have to choose election set out by ECZ and weeks later tell the independents that they will have to come and choose fresh electoral symbol weeks later.”





Sikota lambasted ECZ for making candidates spend resources



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/saki-lambasts-ecz-for-displaying-high-levels-of-incompetence/