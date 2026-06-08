Samuel Eto’o: REAL MADRID REJECTED HIM AND HE SPENT 10 YEARS MAKING THEM REGRET IT

 REAL MADRID REJECTED HIM AND HE SPENT 10 YEARS MAKING THEM REGRET IT

At just 16 years old, Samuel Eto’o arrived in Madrid from Cameroon chasing his football dream.

When he landed at the airport, nobody from Real Madrid was there to meet him.

No club official. No translator. No transport.

Just a nervous teenager alone in a foreign country.

According to Eto’o, an African street sweeper finishing his shift noticed the situation and helped him reach Real Madrid’s training ground. Eto’o has spoken warmly about that act of kindness years later.

But things didn’t improve much at the club.

Instead of giving him opportunities, Real Madrid sent him on loan spells to several clubs. Despite his talent, he never became part of Madrid’s first-team plans.

In 2000, Real Madrid sold him to Mallorca for around £4.4 million.

That decision would come back to haunt them.

At Mallorca, Eto’o exploded into one of Europe’s most dangerous strikers, scoring 70 goals and becoming a club legend.

Then came the move that changed everything.

Barcelona signed him, and Eto’o became one of the key players in one of the greatest teams football has ever seen.

 Multiple La Liga titles

 UEFA Champions League winner

 Olympic Gold Medalist

 African Player of the Year (multiple times)

 Historic treble winner

And many of those successes came while defeating Real Madrid on the biggest stages.

What started with a teenager being overlooked ended with one of Africa’s greatest footballers proving exactly what Real Madrid had missed.