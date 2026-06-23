Satellite Images Show Massive Smoke Plume Stretching 47 Kilometers Across Crimea



Latest satellite imagery released on Tuesday afternoon revealed a massive black smoke plume rising from explosions and fires at an oil storage facility near the Port Karkaz ferry terminal and the city of Kerch in Russian-controlled Crimea.





According to preliminary assessments, the smoke column extended approximately 47 kilometers across the sky, making it clearly visible from space.





The fires reportedly broke out following large-scale Ukrainian strikes targeting energy and infrastructure facilities across the peninsula.





The full extent of the damage remains unclear, while independent verification is still ongoing. However, the scale of the smoke plume suggests that the affected fuel storage infrastructure may have suffered significant destruction.