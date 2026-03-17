Schumer Vows to Block Election Integrity, Calls Proof of Citizenship ‘Jim Crow 2.0’



In a brazen display of partisan obstructionism, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took to the floor to trash the SAVE Act, a commonsense bill aimed at ensuring only American citizens vote in federal elections. This traitor to election security is dead set on protecting potential fraud, all while smearing Republicans as democracy’s enemies.





Schumer sneered that the bill “is not a voter ID bill. It is a voter suppression bill. It is one of the nastiest, most despicable pieces of legislation I’ve seen in all my years here.” He whined about how requiring proof of citizenship would “obliterate online registration, mail registration, and automatic registration in many states,” conveniently ignoring that it would slam the door on non-citizens sneaking into our voter rolls.





The New York Democrat played the race card hard, claiming over 21 million Americans—especially “low-income, elderly, people of color, Native Americans, married women”—lack easy access to birth certificates or passports. “This is Jim Crow 2.0,” he ranted, equating basic verification to historical voter suppression. What a load—it’s designed to stop illegals from diluting our votes, not disenfranchise citizens.





Schumer admitted the real game: “Republicans know they can’t win on the issues, so they’re trying to rig the system by making it harder for certain people to vote.” Pot, meet kettle. This from the guy whose party pushes no-excuse mail voting and resists every cleanup effort. He pledged Democrats will “fight this tooth and nail” and that the SAVE Act is “dead on arrival in the Senate.”