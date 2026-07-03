Sean Tembo offers K1,500 reward for citizen arrests over campaign poster vandalism



Independent parliamentary candidate for Roma Constituency, Sean Tembo, has announced a cash reward for members of the public who assist in identifying and detaining individuals accused of removing or covering his campaign posters during the ongoing election campaign.





Lusaka, In a public notice issued two days ago, Mr Tembo urged residents who witness anyone taking down or defacing his campaign posters to first record the incident on video before carrying out what he described as a “citizen’s arrest.”





He instructed members of the public to hand over any suspects to the nearest police station and forward the recorded footage to his campaign team.





According to the notice, a reward of K1,500 would be paid via mobile money for every individual detained and reported through the process.





Mr Tembo encouraged supporters to actively monitor campaign materials across the constituency, saying the initiative was intended to discourage the destruction or obstruction of his posters.





The notice also contained a light-hearted appeal suggesting that members of the public could earn “quick money” by helping identify alleged offenders.





Campaign posters have increasingly become a source of dispute during Zambia’s election season, with candidates from different political parties and independent camps frequently accusing rivals of removing, damaging or covering campaign materials.





While Zambia’s electoral laws prohibit the destruction or defacement of campaign materials, allegations of poster vandalism are common during election periods, and complaints are typically investigated by law enforcement authorities.





Mr Tembo signed the notice in his capacity as an aspiring Independent Member of Parliament for Roma Constituency in Lusaka.



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