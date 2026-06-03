Sean Tembo to contest Roma parliamentary seat as independent!

Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) president Sean Tembo has announced that he will contest the Roma Constituency parliamentary seat as an independent candidate in the August 13 General Elections.

Tembo’s decision follows his failure to file nominations as the running mate to presidential candidate Chanda Katotobwe during the recently concluded presidential nomination process.

In a message to his supporters, Tembo said he had resolved to seek election as Member of Parliament for Roma Constituency and outlined his development plans for the newly created constituency on a ward-by-ward basis.

His inability to file nominations as running mate was reportedly linked to concerns surrounding the status of PeP. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs recently clarified that PeP remains a registered political party and that the issues relate to office bearers recorded with the Registrar of Societies, which are yet to be regularised.

Despite the clarification, Tembo has opted to contest the Roma Constituency seat as an independent candidate rather than under the PeP banner.

Tembo is no stranger to national politics, having previously contested presidential elections under the PeP ticket.

His decision to seek a parliamentary seat marks a significant shift in his political career and will be the first time he is contesting for a seat in the National Assembly. It will also be his first election bid as an independent candidate.