Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw has become widely discussed in America because of a statement he made during a press conference.





Journalist:



“Today, there were very strong winds in the state of New Jersey, and security officials advised members of the delegation not to go outside for your own safety. Why did you go out to perform the prayer?”





Pape Thiaw:



“Is there anything more important than prayer? I do not think that is your concern. You fear the wind, while we fear Allah, the One who created the wind. We came here for a game of entertainment, yet we have forgotten that we were created to worship Allah.





Even if the FIFA World Cup final were being played today and we were one of the finalist teams, we would still go out to perform the Jummah prayer, even if it meant losing the championship.



Do not lecture us about the rituals and obligations of our religion.”