Senegal is reportedly risking exclusion from the FIFA World Cup due to an ongoing dispute over the AFCON trophy.





Reports claim that the Senegal national team could lose their chance to participate in the World Cup if they refuse to return the AFCON trophy to Morocco.





The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is said to be demanding:



The return of the AFCON trophy and

A $10 million refund





Failure to meet these demands, according to reports, could result in Senegal being barred from the World Cup.





Big question now:



Should Senegal return the trophy and the $10 million to CAF to protect their World Cup dream,

or refuse and risk missing the biggest football tournament in the world?

The decision could shape the future of Senegalese football. ⚽🔥