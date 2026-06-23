The Senegal national team is going through a multifront internal crisis in the middle of the 2026 World Cup. The most tense issue within the squad centers on unpaid bonuses.

According to Sport News Africa, the Senegalese federation has allegedly failed to pay the rewards tied to two sporting milestones: the campaign in the Africa Cup of Nations and qualification for the current World Cup.





The African outlet also reported that several players expressed their disappointment with the austere conditions at the hotel where the delegation is staying.

The food sparked the same level of dissatisfaction: the service was described as “mediocre and inadequate for the demands of high-performance sport.” Given that situation, some footballers reportedly chose to order food from outside the team camp to meet their nutritional needs during the competition.