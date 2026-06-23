SENEGAL NEEDS A CALCULATOR TO QUALIFY. THE LIONS ARE ON LIFE SUPPORT. 🦁😤🇸🇳





0 points. 2 losses. 6 goals conceded. This is not the Senegal we know. This is a team bleeding on the floor with one last chance to survive.





France beat them 3-1. Norway beat them 3-2. The Lions of Teranga are sitting at the BOTTOM of Group I with nothing to show for two games at the 2026 World Cup.



Here is the situation. Explained. No sugarcoating.





**SENEGAL CANNOT FINISH TOP TWO. THAT FIGHT IS OVER.**



France have 6 points. Norway have 6 points. Even if Senegal beat Iraq on Friday, they finish on 3 points maximum. France and Norway are already guaranteed to finish above them. That door is locked. Bolted. Gone.





**THE ONLY DOOR LEFT IS THE BACK DOOR.**



This World Cup has 48 teams in 12 groups. The top two from each group qualify automatically. But here is the rule that keeps Senegal alive — the 8 best third-place teams across ALL 12 groups also qualify for the Round of 32.





So Senegal can still go through. But only as one of the best losers in the entire tournament. And that is where the calculator enters the room.





HERE IS EXACTLY WHAT SENEGAL NEEDS:**



Step one — Beat Iraq on Friday. Not a draw. Not a narrow win. BEAT them. And beat them big. Score as many goals as possible. Because goal difference is the second tiebreaker when third-place teams are compared across all groups.





Step two — Stay disciplined. No yellow cards. No red cards. Fair play points are a tiebreaker too. One stupid yellow card on Friday could be the difference between going home and going through.



Step three — Hope the other third-place teams across the tournament perform poorly in their final games. Senegal are currently sitting with a goal difference of minus 4. That is a mountain to climb. Sweden, Scotland and Paraguay are already ahead in the best third-place standings with wins on the board.





SO WHAT DOES SENEGAL ACTUALLY NEED FROM FRANCE VS NORWAY?



Nothing. That game does not affect Senegal’s third-place chances directly. France and Norway are fighting for first place. Senegal are fighting for survival in a completely different competition — the best loser table that spans all 12 groups.





Senegal’s rivals on Friday are not just Iraq. Their rivals are every other third-place team playing their final group game the same weekend. Every goal matters. Every card matters. Every minute matters.





This is what it has come to for the Lions of Teranga. AFCON champions. One of Africa’s most feared squads. Reduced to counting goals and praying other teams stumble.





Friday June 26 against Iraq is not a football match anymore. It is a rescue mission. Win big, stay clean, and hope the numbers work.



-TruVision Africa