Senegal star Pape Gueye slams coach, threatens to never play for his country again after World Cup exit



Senegal star Pape Gueye has threatened not to play for his country until a new manager is in charge.





Gueye and Senegal teammates threw away a commanding 2-0 lead over Belgium in their World Cup last-32 clash on Wednesday night, July 1.





Goals from Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans in the final five minutes took the game to extra time. Aston Villa’s Tielemans then converted a penalty seconds from the end to send the Afcon giants home.





Gueye, who had been a key figure for his country during the tournament, did not hold back in his assessment of the management.





Writing on his Instagram story, the midfielder stated: “I’ll be back to give you a few words regarding elimination… but I announce today that as long as it’s this technical staff, I’ll take a break from the selection.”





45-cap international Gueye has been a regular for Senegal since his debut in 2021.



After the Belgium game, coach Pape Thiaw tried to explain the outcome of the match: “We had the match in hand, winning 2-0, and then we backed off a little towards the end; we wanted to hold onto the score.





“Once we conceded 2-1, we retreated even more and they scored their second goal. It wasn’t easy; we tried to lift their spirits and bring more energy to the team.



“It’s not easy because they gave it their all; we wanted to qualify for the people.”