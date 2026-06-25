If Senegal had Eto’o at the head of their FA, they wouldn’t be in this World Cup turmoil—let me explain before you rush to the comment section.





Senegal’s national team is going through what the Indomitable Lions went through at the 2002 World Cup.





In 2002, and for the first time in World Cup history, an African team—Cameroon—was considered a favorite to reach the final of the global showpiece. Cameroon had just won Olympic gold, conquered Africa by winning the AFCON, and taught world champions France how to play football. We had arguably the greatest team in our history, boasting stars such as Samuel Eto’o, Patrick Mboma, Marc-Vivien Foé, Rigobert Song, Geremi Njitap, Lauren Etame Mayer, Pierre Womé, Bill Tchato, and Joseph-Désiré Job.





But a few days before the World Cup, chaos set in. Players refused to travel over bonus issues and even declined to board a plane that had come to take them to the tournament. The aircraft reportedly returned empty as the players insisted on receiving what they believed they were owed. The bonus crisis that surfaced in 2002 would go on to haunt Cameroon at several major tournaments for years.





Eventually, the team travelled after days of delay, with disrupted preparations and little training. Cameroon opened the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Ireland, defeated Saudi Arabia 1-0, and then lost 2-0 to Germany. Despite collecting four points, the Lions were eliminated in the first round.





Fast forward to Senegal today. They are arguably one of Africa’s strongest teams and, alongside Morocco, among the continent’s best hopes at any major tournament. Packed with world-class talent, Senegal should be focused solely on football. Instead, uncertainty surrounding the coach’s contract and tensions within the federation have dominated headlines ahead of the competition. Such distractions can derail even the most talented squad.





Now imagine having Eto’o at the helm of the Senegalese Football Federation. Whether you support him or not, one thing is undeniable: since his arrival at FECAFOOT, the chronic bonus disputes that plagued Cameroonian national teams for decades have largely disappeared. Eto’o has consistently championed local coaches and shown a willingness to make difficult administrative decisions.



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