Shocking 😳💥🇸🇳



Senegal’s World Cup camp wasn’t as peaceful as it looked… and the reports coming out now are absolutely wild 🤯





Reports claim Coach Pape Thiaw was still waiting for more than €8 million in unpaid AFCON bonus money. It allegedly got so bad that he only signed his contract about five hours before the Norway match, and was even considering not taking his place on the bench. 😬





The drama didn’t stop there. Reports also claim a federation vice-president brought content creators, including young women, into camp, while some officials were allegedly enjoying expensive drinks, gifts, parties, and nights out. At the same time, some players reportedly left camp without proper supervision.





Even crazier, reports say Thiaw was warned that Hervé Renard could be contacted if he refused to cooperate.





If these reports are accurate, maybe Senegal’s biggest battle wasn’t on the pitch… it was inside the camp all along.



Sayless: 💔⚽