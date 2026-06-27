BREAKING: Senior Official Reveals What’s Really Driving Trump Crazy And We Can’t Stop Laughing





A new book from two New York Times reporters has exposed a string of Trump’s private secrets, but insiders say one detail in particular has him more furious than anything else in the book.





According to a senior Trump official who spoke to Zeteo, the president has been privately fuming over the book’s description of his bathroom habits, including a preference for carpeted bathrooms that has reportedly worried White House staff about mold.





“It makes him look so gross,” the official said, adding that Trump knows exactly what was published about his bathroom and trash habits and is furious it made it into print.





Sources say the fallout has been so severe that Trump quietly imposed an internal blackout, ordering staff not to discuss the book publicly at all.





The same man who built a brand on obsessing over how powerful and dominant he looks got taken down by his own bathroom carpet.