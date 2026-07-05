Serena Williams withdraws from doubles match with sister Venus at Wimbledon due to injury



Tennis star, Serena Williams pulled out of her scheduled women’s doubles match alongside her sister Venus at Wimbledon following a right knee injury.





The tennis icon sustained the injury during her highly anticipated singles return earlier in the week, which ended in a grueling three-set defeat.



“I’m heartbroken to have to withdraw from doubles. Coming back to compete again has been a gift, and the opportunity to play alongside (at)venuswilliams once more meant the world to me. I did everything I could but unfortunately my knee just isn’t ready to compete,” Serena said in an Instagram post.





The social media update featured images of four syringes, which Serena explained contained fluid drained from her knee immediately after her singles match. An accompanying video clip captured her walking with extensive medical strapping along her right leg, assisted by one of her daughters holding a cane.





With the upcoming hardcourt season in the United States on the horizon, the former world number one hinted that her return to the competitive arena might resume shortly.



“All I can say,” Serena said, “is stay tuned to a city near you.”.





The legendary duo had been slated to face the pairing of Camila Osorio and Solana Sierra. The first-round clash was specifically delayed by tournament organizers to maximize Serena’s recovery window following her earlier physical struggles.





The injury occurred during a marathon opening-round match where the seven-time singles champion fell to Australia’s rising talent Maya Joint in a fiercely contested battle.



Venus had already taken to the grass courts the previous day, partnering with Kevin Krawietz in the mixed doubles tournament before exiting the competition.





Throughout their historic careers, the sisters have secured the women’s doubles championship at the All England Club on six separate occasions.