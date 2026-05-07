Sevilla Lead Race for Patson Daka



Spanish giants Sevilla FC are reportedly leading the chase to sign Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka





According to reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Sevilla have already opened negotiations with the striker’s representatives as his exit from Leicester City edges closer ahead of his contract expiry in June.





However, the race is still open, with fellow La Liga side Valencia CF also monitoring the situation and reportedly preparing a move for the Zambian forward on a free transfer ⚽



Spain calling for Daka 🇿🇲✨



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