She felt a thing gently brush her thigh, Mariah concluded her taxi driver wanted to r@pe her



A 25-YEAR-OLD woman of Lusaka has unreservedly apologized to a Yango driver she recently falsely accused of attempting to rape her after confessing that, her allegations against the poor driver, were untrue.





According to her friend, Angela Nsofwa, 25, Maria was seated in the back seat of the car, where she felt something caress her thigh.





Angela says, without further thought, Mariah alerted her of an alleged attempt by the Yango driver to rape her.





Asked where she was, Maria said Mervin had just dropped her off at her destination. Asked what really happened, Mariah told Angela that Mervin tore her clothes and attempted to rape her.





Alarmed by her friends report of Mervin having attempted to rape her, Angela asked for the Yango driver’s details with a view of alerting the public and seek help in tracking him down.



Without counter checking whether or not information provided by her friend in attempted rape was correct, Angela rushed to Facebook and posted a screenshot of the Yango driver’s details, with a position given to her by her friend, Mariah.





Unknown to Angela that the story was a fabrication, she went ahead and made the following allegations, “This YANGO driver tried to assault my friend yesterday. He beat her up, ripped her clothes and tried to rape her. He was released on bail today because it was attempted rape. Please share this with as many people as we can. He is dangerous!!!

My friend is safe. She was helped just in time before he harmed her further. Please let’s be safe out there.”





This message was widely shared on social media, and led to the identification of the Yango driver, who like any other person would be, was affected by the lies told about him.





A meeting was called, to see how this would be resolved. A meeting held between the family of the falsely accused Yango driver and that of the woman who made the false claim unearthed the truth that, Mariah Sinamweenda actually concocted the story.





It was in the meeting that it was discovered that, Mervin was in the driver’s seat when Mariah, who sat alone in the back seat felt a thing gently caress her thigh.



Exonerated off false accusations of attempting to rape the 25-year-old, Mervin asked the lying woman and her friend who helped in circulating falsehoods to publicly apologize using the mode used to falsely accuse him of assault and attempted rape.





In their statements to TV Yatu, the two women have unreservedly apologized to Mervin and the public for raising false alarm.



©TV Yatu | David Kashiki | July 4, 2026.