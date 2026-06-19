SHIMWALULE: SACRED BEMBA ROYAL SHRINE FACES UNCERTAIN FUTURE



By Fredrick Banda



Nestled deep within the forests of Zambia’s Muchinga Province lies Shimwalule, a sacred site revered by the Bemba people as the final resting place of their chiefs and one of the most important symbols of their cultural heritage.





For generations, Shimwalule has served not only as a burial ground for Bemba royalty but also as a spiritual sanctuary where traditional leaders and community members seek divine intervention during times of crisis. According to Bemba tradition, whenever the community faces challenges such as prolonged droughts, disease outbreaks, famine, or other calamities, elders and traditional leaders visit the shrine to perform rituals and prayers seeking guidance and blessings from their ancestors.





The site is regarded as a living link between the Bemba people and their forefathers, preserving centuries of history, customs, and spiritual beliefs. Its significance extends beyond the Bemba Kingdom, making it an important part of Zambia’s cultural and historical heritage.





The Bemba Royal Establishment (BRE) has now raised concern over the reported sale of the forest in which Shimwalule is situated. The royal establishment argues that the land is ancestral property that should never be sold or subjected to commercial ownership, regardless of whether it is formally gazetted or registered under title deeds.





BRE officials have called upon the Government to immediately reverse the transaction and ensure the protection of the sacred site for future generations.





Traditional leaders maintain that Shimwalule is more than just a piece of land; it is a revered spiritual centre, a royal burial ground, and a symbol of the identity, history, and unity of the Bemba people. They warn that any threat to the site is a threat to a heritage that has been preserved for centuries.





As calls for its protection grow louder, many believe that preserving Shimwalule is not only a matter of safeguarding Bemba culture but also of protecting an important chapter of Zambia’s national heritage.