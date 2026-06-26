SHOCKING DISCOVERY IN MALAWI: 9,500-YEAR-OLD BURIAL SITE REVEALS ANCIENT CREMATION RITUALS AT HORA HERITAGE SITE





By: Times 360 Malawi



The Government of Malawi says it will strengthen security at the Hora heritage site in Mzimba, following groundbreaking archaeological findings that suggest people who lived in the area around 9,500 years ago practiced cremation.





According to Blessings Walawala, a senior official from the Museums and Monuments Department, the site is expected to become a major tourism attraction as it provides rare insight into ancient burial practices that were previously unknown in the region.





Recent research conducted by American archaeologists has uncovered evidence, including the remains of a female individual believed to have been cremated in ancient times.





The researchers, Jessica Thompson and Jessica Cerezo-Román, say the findings indicate that early human societies in the area had established cultural and spiritual beliefs regarding death and the treatment of the deceased.

#SunFmTvNews