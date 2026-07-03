🚨🇸🇳 Shocking new revelations have emerged over the chaos surrounding the Senegal national team:





▪️ Several federation officials spent their stay focused on everything but football, with claims of gala evenings, vintage bottles of alcohol, expensive gifts, lavish spending, and “female company.”





▪️ Pape Thiaw signed his contract just five hours before the match against Norway and was even considering not taking his place on the bench at first.





▪️ Some officials allegedly invited friends and content creators to join the delegation, while players looked on in disbelief at what was happening.





▪️ Hotel staff complained about the behaviour of several members of the Senegal delegation.





▪️ Some players were left to fend for themselves, ordering fast food and even leaving the hotel without supervision.



🗞️ @snewsafrica