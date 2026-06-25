BREAKING: SHOUTING MATCH! Trump’s war powers defeat sparked a MELTDOWN that left Republican senators stunned after he SCREAMED at one of their own.





Donald Trump just got into a screaming match with a Republican senator INSIDE the Capitol — because that senator dared to tell him the truth about his disastrous Iran war.





The blowup got so loud and intense that a senator sitting next to Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy had to PULL HIM BACK DOWN into his seat to de-escalate.





It started when Trump stormed into a closed-door GOP meeting, furious that the Senate had just voted to direct him to withdraw troops from Iran. Trump demanded to know “why would anybody vote for the war powers” resolution.





Cassidy didn’t flinch. “Is that a rhetorical question, or would you like to really know?” When Trump said he really wanted to know, Cassidy stood up and let him have it.





“You have NOT told the American people what’s going on,” Cassidy told the president to his face. “It was supposed to last four weeks; it’s lasted four months. Our original objectives have not been achieved, and I want to know what’s going on.”





That’s when Trump LOST it. He started yelling. Cassidy yelled right back, matching the president’s tone and volume in front of the entire Senate Republican conference





And how did the supposed leader of the free world respond to a legitimate question about a war that’s killed 13 American troops? He got petty and personal. “What does President Trump say? ‘Oh, you lost the election,’ that sort of thing — whatever comes to mind to demean another person,” Cassidy recounted.





That’s it. That’s Trump’s answer to a war spiraling out of control: a playground insult.



Cassidy refuses to apologize. “The American people need to know. The Senate needs to know. If someone tries to bully me into not asking that question, I’m not going to accept that either.”





Trump stalked out still fuming, telling reporters: “I don’t like a few people, but I think you know who they are.”





A war Trump chose. Four months of chaos. And he’d rather scream and insult than answer a single honest question.