Show me your medical records – Diddy 

Diddy has claimed that music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who is suing him for s3xual assault, has failed to hand over his medical records, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

In the filings, Diddy argues that he should not have to produce a large volume of documents or answer questions for Rodney, describing the producer’s discovery requests as abusive and improper.

Diddy said Rodney was supposed to sign a release granting access to his medical records back in November, but the release provided did not comply with privacy regulations governing such records.

In the same filing, Diddy also said Rodney is asking him to answer questions about Cuba Gooding Jr., whom Rodney claimed was involved in one of the alleged assaults aboard Diddy’s yacht. Diddy’s team said seeking information about the alleged conduct or statements of third parties like Gooding is improper.

As TMZ previously reported, Diddy has denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the case, claiming the lawsuit was a money grab. In his suit, Rodney claimed Diddy groped him and touched his buttocks. The producer said Diddy often walked around naked in his presence and tried to get him to have s3x. He also alleged he was drugged and r@ped at Diddy’s home. Rodney is seeking $30 million in damages. A judge has previously dismissed many of the producer’s claims, as TMZ reported.

Diddy’s attorney previously told TMZ: “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines.”