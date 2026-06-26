SINDA ASPIRANT WITHDRAWS CANDIDACY TO CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

George Mwanza has withdrawn his candidature for the Sinda Parliamentary seat, saying the decision was made to allow him to fully support President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND in the August 13 General Election.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Mwanza announced that he would no longer contest the seat and appealed to his supporters to rally behind President Hichilema’s re-election bid.

He likened his decision to a strategic move in a game of chess, arguing that sacrifices are sometimes necessary to achieve a greater objective.

“I have withdrawn my candidacy,” Mwanza declared, adding that he had “sacrificed my minor position of becoming UPPZ Sinda MP in order to vigorously help to campaign for President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND to secure another progressive mandate.”

Mwanza explained that his original ambition to represent Sinda was motivated by a desire to ensure residents benefited fully from government programmes, including the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP), Social Cash Transfers and employment opportunities.

He contended that development challenges in the constituency stemmed from local leadership rather than national governance.

“Whatever problem is there does not require bringing down the entire house when it’s only the door which required fixing,” he said.

Mwanza further cautioned against political decisions that could reverse government programmes, saying the country should safeguard achievements such as free education, meal allowances for students, increased CDF allocations, timely FISP distribution and improved economic indicators.

He urged his supporters to back the ruling party, saying, “join my resolve to never ever take this country backwards again… but forever forward by giving President HH and the UPND a fresh mandate and a well deserved second term.”