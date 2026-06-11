Singer, Billy Ray Cyrus recalls near-death health scare

Country music star Billy Ray Cyrus has opened up about a serious health battle that nearly claimed his life in 2024.

According Daily Mail, the 64-year-old singer revealed that he was hospitalised with sepsis and later developed vocal paralysis, a condition that affected his ability to sing.

“I don’t know exactly how it evolved. It was my worst nightmare,” he said.

According to Cyrus, his condition became so severe that doctors advised him to get his affairs in order.

He recalled that his entire body became swollen during the ordeal and admitted he feared the worst.

The singer said he eventually recovered, describing his survival as an answered prayer and a miracle.

Cyrus also credited encouragement from family members, including his children and grandson, for helping him through the difficult period.