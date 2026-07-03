Singer Chloe Bailey reveals shocking way she found out her ex was cheating on her one year after being linked to Burna Boy



American singer and actress, Chloe Bailey has opened up about a past relationship, recalling how she discovered an ex had cheated on her.





During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, released on Wednesday, July 1, Bailey disclosed she learned about the unnamed ex’s cheating in several ways.



The singer said some fans would send her direct messages with information about the alleged infidelity, while others contacted her godmother. She added that she also noticed the signs herself, including discovering an eyelash extension she knew did not belong to her and finding a hair tie that had been left behind.





“It depends on how I’m feeling,” Bailey said when asked how she reacts after discovering a partner has been unfaithful.



After finding the eyelash extension, Bailey said she kept her emotions to herself and reached out to her godmother.





“I kept it internal, and I took a picture of it, and I texted my godmom,” she said. “She’s like my voice of reason.”



Rather than confronting her partner immediately, Bailey said she waited until the following morning.





“I peeped it, and I kept it quiet till the next morning, and then I walked in the bathroom like it was brand new,” she recalled. “I still wanted my night of cuddles.”



“I’m that toxic,” she admitted with a laugh.





The discussion later shifted to whether Bailey had ever followed through on lyrics she had written about getting revenge by being unfaithful herself.





“Depends on what your definition of cheating is,” she said. “My definition is like, I’ll just start responding to people I never responded [to].”





Chloe Bailey was previously linked to Nigerian singer, Burna Boy. The pair had a brief, highly publicized romance from late 2024 to early 2025. After making things official during a romantic date in Lagos, the pair later went their separate ways.