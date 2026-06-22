Sir Alex Ferguson on Japan’s dominant 4–0 victory over Tunisia at the World Cup:



🗣️ “I’ve watched football for a long time, and one thing I’ve learned is that the most dangerous teams are often the ones people underestimate. Japan should not be underestimated anymore.





“A 4–0 victory at a World Cup doesn’t happen by chance. It comes from preparation, discipline, quality, and a group of players fully committed to each other.





“What stands out to me most is their mentality. They play without fear, without doubt, and with the confidence of a team that genuinely believes it belongs among the best nations in football.





“Before this tournament, most of the conversation was about the traditional giants. Meanwhile, Japan were quietly building something special.



“The best teams are not always the ones with the biggest names. They are the teams that function as a unit, trust one another completely, and fight for every moment. Japan have all of those qualities.





“They work for each other, they run for each other, and they never lose their discipline. That is the foundation of every great team.



“What should concern the rest of the world is that they are improving with every match. That is usually the sign of a team capable of going very deep into a tournament.





“When I watch this Japan side, I see hunger, organisation, and belief. I see players willing to sacrifice for the team, and that is priceless in football.



“People may still hesitate to call them favourites, but if they continue producing performances like this, that conversation will change very quickly.





“Every major tournament produces a team that captures momentum and belief. Right now, Japan are building both.



“And trust me, if I were managing one of the traditional powerhouses at this World Cup, Japan would be one of the last teams I’d want to face. They look like a team that believes its story is only just beginning.”



{@espn}