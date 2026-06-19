Businessman Sir Wicknell Chivayo has been granted Eswatini citizenship and issued with a diplomatic passport following a private audience with King Mswati III.





Chivayo described the meeting at the Royal Palace as one of the greatest honours of his life, saying the monarch praised his philanthropic work across Africa and encouraged greater youth participation in the continent’s development.





“The highlight of my courtesy visit was His Majesty’s most humbling instruction to his administration, which bestowed upon me the highest honour of being granted Eswatini citizenship, as the King accepted me as his young, fellow African son.”





He said King Mswati III also presented him with a diplomatic passport to facilitate travel and infrastructure investment in the kingdom.





According to Chivayo, their discussions focused on industrialisation, infrastructure development, energy security and expanding African-led investment across the region.