Sir Wicknell Produces Receipts Showing He Bought Mliswa A Ford Raptor, Dismisses US$10,000 Debt Claim

Businessman Sir Wicknell Chivayo has shared what he says is documentary proof that he bought Norton legislator Temba Mliswa a Ford Raptor, escalating their increasingly public fallout.

After Mliswa denied ever receiving the vehicle, Chivayo posted what appeared to be a Croco Motors proforma invoice showing a Ford Raptor among vehicles purchased under IMC Communications. He also shared what he said were WhatsApp exchanges, delivery details and a copy of Mliswa’s passport, alleging that the outspoken politician personally collected the vehicle.

“When I paid this invoice you then came with your mother and collected your car. Zvakunyadzisa ka…” Chivayo wrote.

He also mocked Mliswa’s claim that he owed him US$10,000, suggesting the amount was insignificant compared to the value of the vehicle he allegedly gifted him.

“Ndikati gara wadya magetsi anoenda… Iko ka 10 thousand USD ka 2007 makuita kunge 1 million USD,” Chivayo said.