SITTING ON A STOOL CAN SAVE YOUR ER3CTION- Dr. Mujajati

Dr. Mujajati says traditional stool sitting may affect prostate and erectile health!



Medical practitioner Dr. Aaron Mujajati has encouraged men, particularly those aged 50 and above, to consider incorporating traditional stool sitting into their daily routine, saying the long-standing cultural practice may offer benefits for prostate health and erectile function.





According to Dr. Mujajati, sitting on a low traditional stool naturally places the body in a squatting position, which engages the pelvic floor muscles. He said these muscles play an important role in bladder control, prostate support, and maintaining healthy erectile function.





He noted that while previous generations may not have understood the science behind the practice, many rural communities unknowingly benefited from what is now recognised in modern medicine as pelvic floor muscle training. Dr. Mujajati said such exercises are commonly recommended for men experiencing prostate-related conditions or erectile dysfunction.





He observed that modern lifestyles, characterised by prolonged sitting on sofas and office chairs, have largely replaced traditional seating habits. However, he suggested that adopting stool sitting at home, alongside prescribed medical treatment where necessary, could serve as a simple lifestyle habit that complements overall men’s health.





Dr. Mujajati further encouraged Zambian men to embrace beneficial traditional practices where they align with modern medical knowledge, arguing that combining cultural wisdom with evidence-based healthcare can contribute to healthier lives.





He urged men not to dismiss the advice of previous generations, saying some traditional practices have practical health benefits that are increasingly being understood through scientific research.



He writes:

SITTING ON A STOOL CAN SAVE YOUR ERECTION



Our elders often carried wisdom that science is only now confirming. One such lesson: after the age of 50, sit on a traditional stool, or its modern equivalent, to protect your prostate and strengthen your erections.





Why does this matter? Sitting low, in a squatting position, naturally engages and trains your pelvic floor muscles. These muscles are vital for controlling urination, supporting prostate health, and maintaining strong erections. In villages, men who sat on stools daily unknowingly practiced pelvic floor exercises. Today, doctors call this “pelvic floor training,” and it is recommended worldwide for men facing prostate or erectile challenges.





Modern life has replaced stools with sofas and office chairs, but the principle remains. Alongside your prescription medicine, normalize sitting on a stool at home or during gatherings. It’s a simple, cultural practice that doubles as preventive health care.



For Zambian men, this is more than nostalgia, it’s practical wisdom. By blending tradition with modern medicine, you strengthen your body, honor your heritage, and protect your future.



Don’t dismiss the old ways. Your grandfather’s advice was not superstition, it was science in action. Start small: keep a stool in your living room or backyard. Sit low, stay strong, and let tradition support your health.

Sometimes the path to better health is not new, it’s a return to what our elders already knew. You have heard.