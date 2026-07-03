Six provincial universities to be funded in 2027 Budget, says Hichilema



President Hakainde Hichilema has announced that a re-elected UPND government will allocate funding in the 2027 National Budget for the construction of six provincial universities as part of efforts to expand access to higher education.





Solwezi , 3 July – Mr Hichilema said the planned investment is aimed at ensuring that every province in Zambia has a public university, allowing more young people to pursue tertiary education closer to their homes.





The President said the initiative forms part of the government’s broader agenda to improve education infrastructure and create greater opportunities for learners across the country.





He made the announcement during a meeting with traditional leaders in Solwezi on the first day of his two-day working visit to North-Western Province.





Mr Hichilema reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to investing in education, describing it as a key pillar for national development and economic transformation.



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