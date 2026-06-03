SMALL SCALE MINERS WARNS GOVT’S DECISION TO STOP RESCUE SUPPORT FOR ILLEGAL MINERS COULD COST LIVES





By Justina Matandiko



The Association of Small-Scale Miners says government’s decision to withdraw support during mining emergencies involving illegal miners could result in the loss of many lives.





Association President Kelvin Tembo says while government may be concerned about the growing cost of rescue operations, pulling back completely is not the solution.





This follows remarks by Ministry of Mines Permanent Secretary Dr. Hapenga Kabeta that government will no longer spend public resources on rescue operations for individuals engaged in illegal mining, noting that the practice endangers lives and places a significant burden on government resources.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Tembo is, however, advising that focus should instead be on addressing the root causes of illegal mining through formalisation, awareness campaigns, and the creation of safer and legal mining opportunities for those in the sector.





He says many people engaging in illegal mining are doing so out of economic necessity and need support to transition into regulated mining activities that comply with safety and environmental standards.



PHOENIX NEWS