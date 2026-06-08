Smoke Rises Over Iran’s Mahshahr Petrochemical Complex After Reported Israeli Strike





Images circulating online show large plumes of smoke rising from the Mahshahr Petrochemical Complex in Iran’s Khuzestan Province following a reported Israeli strike.





Israeli officials stated that the facility was among several targets hit during operations against military-linked infrastructure in Iran. Iranian authorities later confirmed that parts of the petrochemical complex sustained damage, though no casualties were immediately reported.





The strike is part of the latest escalation between Israel and Iran, as both sides continue to exchange attacks across the region.