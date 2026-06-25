SNAPSHOT IN HISTORY – WHEN A 6 YEAR OLD ASKED KAUNDA TO GIVE MUHAMMAD ALI CITIZENSHIP 1976

#SNAPSHOT IN HISTORY – WHEN A 6 YEAR OLD ASKED KK TO GIVE MUHAMMAD ALI CITIZENSHIP 1976



By Eugene Makai



When Guy David Phiri was 6-years-old he decided to write to President Kenneth David Kaunda to see whether he would grant Zambian citizenship to World Boxing champion Muhammad Ali.





Here was Dr. Kaunda’s response:



Dear Guy,



I refer to your very kind letter dated 4th March

for which please accept my sincere thanks.





I am very glad to learn that you are great fans of Muhammed Ali because I too am a fan of his, although I must admit I do not like watching boxing or wrestling.





You ask whether Muhammed Ali can be a Zambian. I will write to our Ambassador in Washington to ask him to find out from Muhammad Ali whether he would like to be a Zambian and I will certainly let you know his reply in due course.



May God bless you.