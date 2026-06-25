SNAPSHOT IN HISTORY – WHEN A 6 YEAR OLD ASKED KAUNDA TO GIVE MUHAMMAD ALI CITIZENSHIP 1976

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#SNAPSHOT IN HISTORY – WHEN A 6 YEAR OLD ASKED KK TO GIVE MUHAMMAD ALI CITIZENSHIP 1976

By Eugene Makai

When Guy David Phiri was 6-years-old he decided to write to President Kenneth David Kaunda to see whether he would grant Zambian citizenship to World Boxing champion Muhammad Ali.



Here was Dr. Kaunda’s  response:

Dear Guy,

I refer to your very kind letter dated 4th March
for which please accept my sincere thanks.



I am very glad to learn that you are great fans of Muhammed Ali because I too am a fan of his, although I must admit I do not like watching boxing or wrestling.



You ask whether Muhammed Ali can be a Zambian. I will write to our Ambassador in Washington to ask him to find out from Muhammad Ali whether he would like to be a Zambian and I will certainly let you know his reply in due course.

May God bless you.

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